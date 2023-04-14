DMK Calls Annamalai's Claims Against Stalin Govt 'frivolous', Demands Proof Within 15 Days

After Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state chief K Annamalai released ‘DMK Files’, a series of charges against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ruled state government, the party refuted all allegations calling them 'frivolous'.

Reacting to Annamalai’s allegations, DMK's organisational secretary RS Bharathi said, “All these allegations are frivolous, first of all, these are not at all corruption charges. He has just given asset details, where are the charges? We deny all of these vexatious allegations."

The DMK leader further said, "We demand Annamalai to give proof and documents in 15 days for all of his allegations. If he isn't doing it in 15 days, we will take legal action against him."

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai had alleged that 27 DMK leaders alone have assets amounting to over Rs 2 lakh crore, which he claimed was 10% of the GDP of Tamil Nadu. Reacting to the issue DMK's Saravanan Annadurai said, "This is a farce. BJP is imploding in Tamil Nadu. They themselves are involved in the Aarudhra scam, in which thousands of crores of public money was siphoned."

K Annamalai releases 'DMK Files'

In a direct allegation, BJP's Annamalai addressed Chief Minister MK Stalin and claimed that he has taken Rs 200 crores from an Indo-Eruopean company. He said, "I am going to give it (the evidence) to CBI. In 2011, the election funding has come. A complaint will be filed that an investigation should be conducted.” He further alleged that DMK is becoming a money laundering company and that he will expose all the DMK leaders involved in corruption.

“We have released DMK files part 1. It's going to be a series throughout the year. It's just the first family of the DMK that we have disclosed that too direct assets and their shareholdings in a company and the valuations. We haven't gone beyond it,” Annamalai stated.

BJP Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai releases a 'DMK file' alleging DMK top ministers and CM MK Stalin's family members of unaccounted assets. pic.twitter.com/EZfNSWivN3 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

Further, deepening his attack on MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi, he asked, "How his son Udhayanidhi Stalin's motion picture company Red Giant which when started had no money, but now owns the entire industry? How and when did the money come?”

Annamalai breaks silence on his watch by providing invoice

Annamalai also spoke on the purchase of his Rafale watch, which the DMK leaders had used to pin the former IPS officer down. Annamalai clarified he has 2 watches from the company. He stated, “I bought this watch for the specialness beyond the price,” and added that he bought the 147 edition watch made by the Bell and Rose Company.

“I bought the watch from Jimson Co. Cheralathan Ramakrishnan is the original owner. I bought this watch from him for Rs 3 lakh,” he added. He also released his complete income and expenditure statement. “For the first time in the history of Indian politics, I am publishing my total income expenditure. My friends pay for my house rent, helper's salary, petrol,” he said.