DMK Chief Stalin Extends Support To Farmers' Protest; Tells PM Modi To Listen To Them

As the farmers' protest enters Day 5, DMK chief MK Stalin has extended his support and requested the Prime Minister Narendra Minister to initiate talks with the farmers. Stalin, in a tweet, said that the Central government is firing water cannons because the farmers are demanding MSP. Stalin claimed that the BJP government is trying to help the 'corporate friends.' His comment comes even as Centre has offered to talk with the farmers and many farmers' unions have rejected the offer.

READ | Farmers' Unions Reject Centre's 'early Talks' Offer, To Block 5 Entry Points To Delhi

READ | Congress' Sidhu Backs Farmers' Protest; Levels Twitter Attack After Meeting Punjab CM

Farmers' unions reject Shah's offer

On Sunday, farmers' unions rejected Union Minister Amit Shah's offer of initiating talks with them before the scheduled meeting on December 3. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, Surjeet Singh Phul - the State president of BKU Krantikari (Punjab) dubbed the pre-condition for the talks as an "insult" to the farmers. He ruled out the possibility of farmers moving to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, alleging that it is an "open jail".

Moreover, he announced that the protesting farmers shall block five entry points to Delhi. On this occasion, the farmers' leader made it clear that no political party will be allowed to speak on their platform. He also stressed that they were prepared for a long stir with ration lasting for 4 months.

READ | Haryana CM hints at presence of pro-Khalistan elements in farmer protests, cites video

What are the agrarian laws?

On June 5, President Ram Nath Kovind promulgated The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. After bills to replace these ordinances were cleared by both Houses of Parliament in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, they were signed into law by the President on September 27. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere.

Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. Besides inviting opposition from parties such as Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, AAP, TRS, JD(S), CPI(M), DMK, CPI and SP, BJP's own ally SAD quit NDA. Concerns have been raised about the possible exploitation of farmers by big corporates and the applicability of the MSP.

READ | Farmer thanks PM Modi for mentioning him on Mann Ki Baat; shares how Farm Bills helped him