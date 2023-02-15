DMK councillor Chinnasamy was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday for the alleged murder of an Indian Army Jawan. The Army Jawan was reportedly beaten to death in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, succumbing on Wednesday after the assault on Feb 8.

Police arrested six people in connection to the case on Wednesday morning.

The soldier and his brother were using a water facility in the area when the DMK leader, a ward councillor, allegedly intervened and stopped them from using it. Following this, a confrontation occurred which led to the death of the jawan.

According to the Krishnagiri Police, Chinnasamy and nine others allegedly attacked the soldier and his brother on February 8. Based on brother’s complaint, Krishnagiri police have arrested six men including Chinnasamy’s son Rajapandi.

Jawan killed during fight

On February 8, a soldier got into a heated argument with the DMK leader Chinnasamy over washing clothes near a tank. Following this, Chinnasamy, along with nine others, allegedly attacked the soldier and his brother.

The argument soon turned into a fight in which the soldier was severely injured. He was hospitalised after the fight. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, February 15.