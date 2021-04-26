DMK Extends 'conditional Support' To Reopen Sterlite Factory For Producing Medical Oxygen

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) extended its support to the state government to reopen the Sterlite factory in Thoothukudi to manufacture medical oxygen amid a steep surge in demand for oxygen as India battles the second wave of COVID. DMK's decision to offer 'conditional support' for the reopening of the plant came in the all-party meet called by Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday regarding the production of medical oxygen from the Sterlite plant which was closed after violent protests that left 18 dead in May 2018. DMK MP Kanimozhi, who attended the all-party meeting, said that only temporary permissions with limited time-bound validity should be granted and that a Committee should be set up to monitor the process. Further, the DMK MP said that the medical oxygen produced at the Sterlite facility should be given for free of cost to the people of Tamil Nadu.

However, the state government's decision to consider reopening the Sterlite plant was opposed by MDMK's Vaiko who instead suggested that the Tamil Nadu government undertake the plant to produce medical oxygen instead of permitting Vedanta to reopen the factory. Meanwhile, the Vedanta group reportedly filed a plea before the Supreme Court on Monday before the all-party meet claiming that Tamil Nadu did not have the requisite expertise to run the Oxygen production plant. As per sources, Vedanta claimed that production of Oxygen requires operating of high-pressure valves, heavy-duty compressors, high voltage equipment, proprietary control system and said that there is a high probability that if untrained persevere to operate the plant, the quality of Oxygen could be substandard and may not be safe to use.

What is the anti-Sterlite Copper plant protest?

The Sterlite Copper plant has been in operation in Tuticorin since 1997 and has been punctuated by controversies through the years. The fresh protests in 2018 were triggered by the company's plan to expand its Brownfield plant in Tuticorin, which entailed doubling the capacity of the copper smelter plant to 8 lakh tonnes per year. The controversy was triggered after activists protested the plant and argued that the pollution from the copper plant, including issues relating to disposal of copper waste and industrial effluents affected the surrounding area, thereby demanding its permanent closure.

Vedanta Group, which owns Sterlite, responded to the allegation and stated that the firm received the necessary permits to conduct operations and that it was not in violation of any norms. While the protest heated, DMK and Kamal Haasan's MNM joined the people's anti-Sterlite protest, ruling AIADMK was left with the choice of either shutting the plant that produced 35% of India's copper market or keep it running amid the growing violence.

On May 22, 2018 - the 100th day of the protests against the copper plant- protesters marching to Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) Collectorate against repeated directives and warnings of the authorities, was shot at by the police. 13 people were killed in the police crackdown that followed on May 22 and 23. Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami condoled the deaths but shockingly enough, justified the violence against the '20,000-strong crowd and noted that it was with a view to bringing under control the violence of the crowd that the police, under unavoidable circumstances, had to resort to the firing.'

What followed after was nearly three years of case trials and investigations. Though the case was handed over to the CBI, which named 72 people (including Rajinikanth) to be summoned for additional questioning in the case. It is understood that several of those 72 people had organised and were a part of the 100-day protest against the Vedanta Group and had regularly appeared before the lower courts in connection with other cases, but all of them against Sterlite.