DMK Files Affidavit In SC, 'CAA Destroys India’s Secular Fabric, Against Tamil Race'

MK Stalin led-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stating that it destroys the basic fabric of the country's secularism by discriminating on the basis of religion. The party stated that the act is also against the Tamil race as it does not bring Tamil refugees within the limits of the law.

DMK files affidavit against CAA in Supreme Court

Republic TV has now accessed DMK's affidavit filed by the party's organising secretary R S Bharati in the apex court to quash the amendment. "The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 is an unconstitutional, null, void, and ultra vires of Articles 14 and 21 of the Consitution of India. The Act is arbitrary as it relates to only three countries-- Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and confines to only six religions which are Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities, and expressly excludes Muslim religion. Furthermore, even while considering religious minorities, it keeps such Tamils of Indian origin who are presently staying in India as refugees after fleeing from Sri Lanka due to persecution," as per DMK's affidavit.

It further states, "I respectfully submit that the Act introduces a completely new basis for the grant/non-grant of citizenship on the ground of religion, which destroys the basis fabric of secularism. There is no reason as to why Muslims were altogether excluded even in six countries wherein they suffered persecution.

'CAA against Tamil race & Tamil refugees': DMK

DMK further mentioned that the Act ignores the reality of Tamil refugees who are settled in the state after facing religious persecution in Sri Lanka. "I humbly submit that the reasons for their fleeing from Sri Lanka have not changed as many displaced escaped their country due to large-scale violence and unsafe circumstances and came to India hoping for a colourful future. The request for citizenship by these refugees who have spent years in refugee camps has fallen on deaf years repeatedly thereby diminishing any hope for citizenship. The government's silence on the plight of the Tamil refugees and the step-motherly behaviour of the Centre towards Tamil refugees has left them living in constant fear of deportation and an uncertain future,

"It is against the Tamil race and keeps out similarly placed Tamils who are residing in Tamil Nadu from the purview of the Act. It also ignores the reality that for several decades Tamil refugees who have settled in Tamil Nadu are deprived of fundamental rights and other rights due to non-citizenship and non-naturlization", as per the affidavit

The affidavit further added that after taking the stock of the Act's discriminatory nature, a representation was prepared by the DMK party and the same was signed by one crore citizens of this country and all the residents of Tamil Nadu. This representation has been sent to the President of India seeking to revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.