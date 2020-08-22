'Centre's Decision To Privatise Airports Usurps Rights From State': DMK Leader MK Stalin

DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) Party President, MK Stalin, on August 21, said that the Central Government's decision to privatise the airports is an infringement of the rights and autonomy of the state. Criticising the Centre over the move, MK Stalin took to Twitter and alleged that it's a violation of the pledge made in 2003 with regards to the privatisation of airports.

DMK President, MK Stalin called the Centre's decision 'unilateral' and claimed that this decision 'usurps the rights and autonomy from the State'. Check out his tweet.

The Center's unilateral decision to privatise airports usurps the rights and autonomy from the State.



It violates the pledge made in 2003 that any proposal concerning airport privatisation would be made only in consultation with the state government and must be revoked. https://t.co/wd3hfPapoh — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 21, 2020

Kerala CM against Aiport Privatisation

The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan also took a stand against the Centre's decision to privatise airports and wrote to PM Modi on Thursday. In his letter to PM Modi, the Kerala CM expressed his concerns regarding the Centre's request to hand over the management and operation of the Trivandrum International Airport to Adani Group. He also said, "The requests of the state government, to entrust the management of the airport with the special purpose vehicle (SPV) in which state government is the major stakeholder, were ignored."

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Narendra Modi after all party-meet over union cabinet decision to hand over the operations & supervision of Thiruvananthapuram airport through Public-Private Partnership. pic.twitter.com/07Ejh9VW9i — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

The Central government's decision of handing over the management of the airports to private companies has received a mixed reaction. In an all-party meeting organised by Kerala CM, this move was criticised by all parties other than BJP. In the meeting, all political parties agreed that the Kerala government is the rights over the Thiruvananthapuram airport which was ignored by the Centre.

Thiruvananthapuram airport privatised to Adani rejecting the claim of Kerala govt , even after offer to match Adani’s rate . PMO’s promise to accept Kerala proposal broken. People of Kerala will not accept this act of brazen cronyism.#Airportprivatisation — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) August 20, 2020

Just like DMK leader MK Stalin, the Kerala CM also called the Centre's decision 'unilateral' and also went on to say that it will be 'difficult for us to offer cooperation to the implementation of the decision', in his letter to PM Modi.

Centre's decision

The Central government gave approval to lease out three airports of Airports Authority of India (AAI) via Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to the Adani Group for a period of 50 years on August 19. The operation, management and development of the Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports will be managed by the company. The Adani Group won this bid in global bidding held by the Airports Authority of India.



