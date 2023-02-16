Last Updated:

DMK Leader's Brazen Response To Army Jawan's Murder: 'Had Hit And Was Hit Back'

Lance Naik Prabhu was beaten up by a group of people led by DMK ward councillor Chinnaswamy. The soldier succumbed to his injuries Wednesday.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
DMK

Image credit-Republic


After a soldier, allegedly lynched by a DMK Councillor in Tamil Nadu, succumbed to his injuries, TKS Elangovan from the MK Stalin-led DMK tried to downplay the murder on Thursday, February 16. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Elangovan said that Lance Naik Prabhu 'did not die on a war front'. 

"He was on leave, he had gone to his home village, and what did he do there? He was misusing the provisions of drinking water in the area, and when somebody interjected, he hit him and was hit back," Elangovan said, adding that a case has been lodged under relevant sections, including 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused have been traced and arrested.   

'It is a normal thing...'

Stressing that the incident should not be made about the jawan, Elangovan in a statement said, "Any murder is murder and the accused should be punished. It is a normal thing, at many places people kill each other."

Asked about action taken against the Councillor by DMK, Elangovan said, "He will be removed, our leader is out of the station. Tomorrow you can see the announcement." 

CM Stalin mum

Earlier in the day, Republic confronted MK Stalin over the incident. However, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister evaded questions as his security escorted him to his car.  

First Published:
