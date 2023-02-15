'DMK Member And His Son Main Accused': Deceased Jawan's Nephew Reveals To Republic

The Tamil Nadu police have launched a manhunt to nab absconder DMK Councillor Chinnasamy who is accused of beating Indian Army officer Lance Naik Prabhu to death. The incident transpired in Krishnagiri on Feb 8 after the soldier and his brother Prabhu had an argument with the DMK member over washing clothes at the water tank near his house. According to sources, the brothers were attacked by more than ten men including Chinnasamy during the argument and Lance Naik Prabhu later succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

In the heart-wrenching visuals from the hospital, the soldier was seen lying on the stretcher while his family members were seen weeping around him. Needless to say, the family is now demanding justice from the government, although the MK Stalin regime is yet to issue a statement apologising for the tragedy.

Republic TV spoke to the late Jawan's nephew Muthu who revealed that the attackers were all family members, more than ten people. The nephew said that the incident happened on Wednesday and confirmed that the DMK councillor and his son are the main accused. "The panchayat leader came and met us. He said it was a big mistake. Police say we have remanded the others, we will take necessary action on this," Muthu said. He also revealed that the deceased Jawan served seven years in the Army. Meanwhile, six people have been arrested over the murder so far.

'It is unacceptable': GD Bakshi

Responding to the unfortunate incident, Retired Major General GD Bakshi said, "It is shocking and unacceptable. A soldier who had gone home is brutally assaulted, murdered over a trivial issue. We are of course awaiting an enquiry report on what exactly has transpired. But on the face of it, it is unacceptable that a soldier went home and is murdered by any political activist and there is not a word of regret...any sympathy for the family," GD Bakshi said. "My heart goes to the (soldier's) family".

He further said this is not what the Indian Army protects Indian citizens for and slammed the politicians for their "arrogance" stemming from their political power.