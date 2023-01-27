DMK Minister Caught On Camera Pushing People In Aggression At A Meet And Greet Event

Tamil Nadu (TN) ministers are hitting the headlines these days for all the wrong reasons. Two days after Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nasar was caught in a video pelting stones at a party worker in Tiruvallur for delaying in bringing chairs, another video of TN Minister KN Nehru has surfaced, where he is seen pushing and slapping people at an event.

The incident is said to be of a meet and greet event in Tamil Nadu, where newly appointed Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin was being honoured for becoming a minister in the DMK government. Party workers and supporters were queued to welcome and honour him. Minister for Municipal Administration, KN Nehru was also present at the event.

The minister was even caught hitting a party cadre a month ago

As the people started meeting the newly appointed minister, Minister KN Nehru became aggressive and allegedly started dragging and pushing the party cadre queued near the stage. Meanwhile, a party cadre reportedly took his mobile for a selfie, which made KN Nehru angry and he manhandled and pushed him from the stage. This is not the first time, a month ago too, he allegedly hit a party worker.

The video of the incident quickly went viral, which has been shared by Tamil Nadu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President K Annamalai on his Twitter account.



The BJP state president tweeted with the video, "Looks like DMK Ministers have taken a pledge to beat up people. A minister throwing stones a few days back and another minister roughing up people now. All of these on a daily basis. Request Chief Minister Tamil Nadu to supply us with protective equipment from here on to keep us safer!"

After the video surfaced, the opposition parties launched a verbal attack on the DMK party leaders for manhandling people and party workers regularly.