DMK Minister Senthil Balaji Advised Bypass Surgery At 'earliest' Post ED Arrest

Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji has undergone coronary angiogram and has been advised bypass surgery at the "earliest", the hospital treating him said on Wednesday.

The Electricity Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case earlier in the day.

Balaji "underwent coronary angiogram at 10.40 am" on June 14, a medical bulletin issued by the Director of the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, said. "Coronory angiogram revealed triple vessel disease for which CABG (coronary artery bypass graft) - bypass surgery is advised at the earliest," it said.

State Minister P K Sekar Babu claimed there were 'symptoms' Balaji has been 'tortured.' While there were speculations that the minister had been taken into custody by the ED, there was no official confirmation and DMK advocates who visited the hospital also said there was no clarity on this. TV visuals showed Balaji being uneasy while being brought to the Government Medical College, Omandurar Government Estate in the city.

"He is in the ICU. He was in an unconscious state and did not respond when he called him by his name. He is under observation... doctors say there is variation in his ECG (electrocardiogram)... there are symptoms of torture," Babu told reporters.