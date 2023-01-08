DMK MLA Makes Bizarre 'PM Modi Killed Jayalalithaa' Claim; Invites BJP's Ire

A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA sparked massive controversy by alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Modi are behind the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. A video of Vilathikulam DMK MLA and former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) executive Markandeyan accusing the Prime Minister of killing Jayalalithaa has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, Markandeyan can be heard saying, "Who killed that (Jayalalithaa) lady? Modi ji killed her. She contested against him for Prime Ministership."

"How can she contest? None apart from me should contest. This is what Modi Ji said," he claimed. Markandeyan further alleged that it was BJP who killed her (Jayalalithaa).

#BREAKING | DMK MLA sparks massive controversy, says PM Modi killed Jayalalithaa. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/koKSkKfvPp — Republic (@republic) January 8, 2023

BJP hits back

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP leader SG Suryah said, "DMK MLAs have resorted to lies, as always. The reason why DMK has resorted to such deep gimmicks is their misgovernance is very rampant. There is anger among people because they are unable to fulfil their poll promises."

SG Suryah further asserted that the party was using this as a diversionary tactic to hide its misgovernance. "The Chief Minister who also holds the portfolio of the state home ministry should come out and condemn Markandeyan's statements or take a legal course that ensures his arrest," he added.

#LIVE | DMK makes bizarre claim against PM Modi; BJP hits back.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/cLg854YsYh — Republic (@republic) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai took to Twitter and condemned Markandeyan's statements. He said, "When anger mounts against misgovernance, DMK MLAs have resorted to lies, as always." Annamalai further said that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu should be reminded that the BJP unit for the state will not remain calm forever.