DMK MLAs Protest Against Govt Apathy Towards Students; Show Up In School Uniforms

DMK MLAs, on Friday, arrived at Puducherry Legislative Assembly Hall wearing school uniforms, to draw attention to the government's failure to provide school children with uniforms, bicycles, and laptops.

The academic year 2022–2023 in UT schools began in June of last year, eight months ago and the government school students in Puducherry have not yet received their uniforms. Students have not received their textbooks in many institutions.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Puducherry unit criticised the AINRC-BJP coalition government for the appalling conditions in the union territory's public schools. Additionally, they claimed that the administration ignored the lack of infrastructure and delayed giving out books, uniforms, laptops, and bicycles to the pupils. They also criticised the administration harshly for delaying the hiring of teachers.