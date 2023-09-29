DMK mouthpiece Murasoli rebukes BJP for 'inaction' on Manipur violence

Pointing out the violence which left at least 115 dead, and more than 40,000 displaced, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s official publication, Murasoli, released a scathing editorial condemning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its perceived 'inaction' to maintain law and order in the conflict-ridden region of Manipur.

In an editorial titled 'Manipur Burning Again,' the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the northeastern state since the violence began on May 3. "During September's first week, the riots seemed to have subsided a little. However, the Prime Minister should have visited Manipur and met the people," the editorial read.

Since May 3, when ethnic violence erupted during a 'Tribal Solidarity March' against the Meitei community's ST status demand, over 115 people have died, and over 3,000 have been injured. Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, were deployed to control the violence and bring back normalcy in the state.

'PM not ready to debate on Manipur'

Referring to the PM's Lok Sabha address during a no-confidence motion against the ruling NDA on August 10, it added, "He's not ready to debate about Manipur in the Parliament. For the namesake, he spoke for five minutes after addressing other topics."

Replying to the no-confidence motion amid the opposition's demand for his statement on Manipur violence, PM Modi said, “Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to tell the people of Manipur including women and daughters of the state that the country is with you."

Murasoli: DMK targets Amit Shah

Unleasing a blistering assault on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the DMK in its editorial, said, "He (Amit Shah) will give an explanation to everything that has nothing to do with him. But he forgot about the Manipur riots for which he is responsible."

"What is happening in Manipur is a racial massacre. Both the state and the central government are looking at this issue with folded hands and under their watch, all the violent acts are happening. It's because of their inaction," it added.

DMK's sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre came days after harrowing pictures of two Manipur students, who were reported missing since July 6, surfaced on social media, appearing to be before and after they were allegedly murdered.

The first picture showed two students sitting on a grassy compound with worried countenances, while two armed miscreants were visible behind them. Another picture shows the bodies of the two students. Meanwhile, the state government assured justice to the victim's family and handed over the probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).