DMK MP Booked For Attack On Church Priest

In a major controversy in Tamil Nadu’s Thirunelveli, DMK MP Gnana Thiravam has been sent a notice by the party leadership. In the Thirunelveli diocese of the Church of South India (CSI), the DMK MP Gnana Diraviyam served as a member of the council as well as the treasurer of the Holy Yovana Bhavan school until a few days ago. However, the MP was removed from these positions all of a sudden, without any notice. He has been replaced by Arul Manickam, a government lawyer.

Shocked by this move, the DMK MP and his supporters went to the Holy Yovana Bhavan school to express their angst against the decision and seek an explanation. While talks were on, the supporters of the MP and the new officials indulged in a scuffle.

Furthermore, Gnana and his supporters locked some rooms in the CSI office at Thirumandalam in Palayamkottai, Thirunelveli, and staged a protest. The authorities then insisted that the rooms should be opened and the administrative activities should not be disrupted.

Meanwhile, a senior priest, Godfrey Noble, visited the CSI Thirumandalam office yesterday morning. He expressed his concerns about the rooms being locked, which would hinder the administration of the office. He demanded the MP and his supporters immediately reopen the rooms. Suddenly, over 200 supporters of DMK MP Gnana Diraviyam gathered at the spot and started to attack the priest. He was verbally abused and physically assaulted by several of the supporters of the MP. When the priest tried to run from the spot, the supporters of the MP chased him and attacked him even more. The priest and his supporters then lodged a complaint with the Thirunelveli Police Commissioner and demanded that he take action against those who had attacked him.

Following a viral video where the priest was seen being severely attacked by the locals, the police immediately rushed to the spot. After the video garnered attention, the DMK party leadership sent a clarification notice to MP Gnana, demanding an explanation. The notice also contained a warning that emphasises the party's commitment to growth in the area through him and that such disgraceful acts under the party's name only discourage the party's reputation.

This notice sent by the DMK's treasurer, Minister Duraimurugan, also highlights the fact that his actions have surpassed the principles of the party and that such incidents cannot be tolerated in the future. He also demands that the DMK MP take the necessary action to rectify the situation within seven days. Failure to comply with this directive may also result in disciplinary measures being taken against him.

Meanwhile, the Thirunelveli Police have booked the DMK MP under five sections based on the complaint filed against him.