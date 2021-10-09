Last Updated:

DMK MP TRVS Ramesh Absconding After Allegedly Murdering His Employee

DMK MP TRVS Ramesh has been charged with murder along with five others after a 55-year-old employee reportedly died at the MP's cashew processing unit.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
DMK MP

Image: Facebook/Representative


Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Cuddalore MP TRVS Ramesh who is currently absconding, has been charged with murder along with five others after a 55-year-old employee reportedly died mysteriously at the MP's cashew processing unit. The deceased Govindarasu, who hailed from Melmampattu village in Cuddalore, had been working at the cashew factory for many years. All the accused, except the DMK MP, have been arrested.

On September 19, Govindarasu was allegedly stopped and questioned by another employee regarding a theft at the cashew unit while returning home from work and was accused of stealing cashew nuts from the processing unit, after which, MP Ramesh and five others had allegedly assaulted Govindarasu causing visible injuries on his face and neck, informed the police

Police further informed that Govindarasu was brought to the Kadampuliyur police station by two men to report the theft but the police asked the men to take him to hospital for treatment and then bring him to the police station, but he was found dead on the morning of September 20. As per reports, Govindarasu's family sat in protest outside the district collector's office and demanded a murder case to be registered against MP Ramesh. Govindarasu's son had also approached the Madras High Court. 

DMK Cuddalore MP TRVS Ramesh On The Run

The police officials registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The CB-CID on Friday sought the permission of the Lok Sabha Secretary from the Madras High Court to arrest Ramesh. But police sources informed that the MP is absconding. Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to pay compensation and provide government jobs to Govindarasu's family members. 

READ | CBI seeks sanction to prosecute DMK MP A Raja in Disproportionate Asset case of ₹28 crore

Image: Facebook/Representative

READ | Former DMK MLA dies of heart attack on birthday while garlanding father's portrait
READ | DMK MP TR Baalu flags concerns over SNF storage facility at Kudankalam, writes to PM Modi
READ | Tamil Nadu BJP urges DMK govt to lift restrictions on temple worship 'in 10 days'
Tags: DMK MP, Govindarasu, Ramesh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND