DMK MP TRVS Ramesh Absconding After Allegedly Murdering His Employee

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Cuddalore MP TRVS Ramesh who is currently absconding, has been charged with murder along with five others after a 55-year-old employee reportedly died mysteriously at the MP's cashew processing unit. The deceased Govindarasu, who hailed from Melmampattu village in Cuddalore, had been working at the cashew factory for many years. All the accused, except the DMK MP, have been arrested.

On September 19, Govindarasu was allegedly stopped and questioned by another employee regarding a theft at the cashew unit while returning home from work and was accused of stealing cashew nuts from the processing unit, after which, MP Ramesh and five others had allegedly assaulted Govindarasu causing visible injuries on his face and neck, informed the police

Police further informed that Govindarasu was brought to the Kadampuliyur police station by two men to report the theft but the police asked the men to take him to hospital for treatment and then bring him to the police station, but he was found dead on the morning of September 20. As per reports, Govindarasu's family sat in protest outside the district collector's office and demanded a murder case to be registered against MP Ramesh. Govindarasu's son had also approached the Madras High Court.

DMK Cuddalore MP TRVS Ramesh On The Run

The police officials registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The CB-CID on Friday sought the permission of the Lok Sabha Secretary from the Madras High Court to arrest Ramesh. But police sources informed that the MP is absconding. Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to pay compensation and provide government jobs to Govindarasu's family members.

Image: Facebook/Representative