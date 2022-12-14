DMK Slammed For Dynasty Politics As MK Stalin's Son, Udhayanidhi Sworn-in As Minister

DMK's youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday was inducted into the state cabinet and took oath as a minister in Chennai.

The oath was administered by Governor RN Ravi in the presence of CM Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues at Raj Bhavan's Durbar Hall. As per the sources, Udhyanidhi is likely to become the state Sports minister. The swearing-in ceremony took place for over 10 minutes where the 45-year-old MLA was seen donning a white attire like his father, with a logo of DMK's youth wing embossed on his shirt.

#BREAKING | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi swear-in as cabinet minister. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/UYE7uMNPIG… pic.twitter.com/XwvKrXc2rr — Republic (@republic) December 14, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Udhayanidhi is hailed by party workers as a successful organiser and go-getter, who made the youth wing scale new heights under his leadership. The determined membership drive, the mission to inculcate Dravidian ideology, and the 'Dravidian model' workshops are among some of the party initiatives under his leadership. Last month, he was retained as youth wing chief by the party for another term. His induction into the Cabinet was expected ever since the DMK wrested power from arch-rival AIADMK in May 2021

A first-time MLA, Udhayanidhi was elected in the 2021 Assembly election from the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency here. An actor and filmmaker, he was a star campaigner for the party in the polls and his campaign style, like posing with a brick to target the BJP for the 'delay' in the construction of AIIMS in Madurai drew attention.

