DMK Stages Protest Against CAA In Tamil Nadu, Demands Inclusion Of Sri Lankan Tamils

The principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged protests in Chennai and Kanchipuram districts to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act passed the Parliament last week. DMK had opposed the bill before it became an act in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. DMK President MK Stalin had earlier said that they were against the bill because it does not include Sri Lankan Tamils and Muslims.

As per sources, protests have been organised in all the 36 districts of Tamil Nadu and DMK MP Kanimozhi is leading it in Chennai while MK Stalin is leading the protest in Kanchipuram. As per MK Stalin's claims, there are over a lakh of Sri Lankan Tamils who have been living in the refugee camps in Tamil Nadu for a long time without having official citizenship. The protesters have asked the Centre to revoke the bill and accused them of invoking communal disharmony in the country.

MNM opposes CAA

Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) also opposed the newly passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the Supreme Court on Monday. This came after the apex court made a few observations and the Chief Justice of India stated that rioting must stop immediately, and peace must be upheld. He also said that public property has been damaged in these protests which is why violence must end. On Monday, senior Congress leader AK Antony had said that opposition leaders will meet the President under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi to lodge their protest against the government over alleged police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University who were protesting against CAA.

Other parties opposing CAA

Apart from MNM, other parties that have opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act including Congress, who knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court challenging the Act on Saturday. Congress’ lawmaker, TN Prathapan in his plea stated that the provision of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act should be applied to all the victims of persecution who are in the territory of India. More than a dozen petitions challenging the legality of Act have already been filed in the apex court. The petitioners include Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, two NGOs, Uttar Pradesh's Peace Party, among others.

AGP opposes CAA

BJP’s ally in Assam, Asom Gana Parishad party after voting in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament has now opposed the act. The key ally of BJP in the northeast held a meeting with the senior party leaders and announced their decision of not supporting the act on Saturday. According to media reports, the party is also likely to approach the Supreme Court against the new act.

