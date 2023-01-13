DMK's Ally VCK Stages Protest Against TN Governor In Chennai, Demands His Resignation

The Tamil Nadu Governor vs Government face-off intensified on Friday as ruling DMK's ally VCK staged a massive protest against Governor RN Ravi in Chennai. The VCK cadres, in thousands, gathered near Raj Bhavan (Governor's official residence) in Chennai in what seems to be a 'Road-Roko' protest, demanding the resignation of Governor RN Ravi.

Heavy police deployment was seen at the protest site in Chennai with barricades stationed there. When the VCK protestors under the leadership of the party president attempted to march towards Raj Bhavan, they were stopped by the police which resulted in a scuffle between protestors and police, following which the police detained the protesting VCK cadres. Notably, this comes a day after a DMK delegation apprised the President of India, Draupadi Murmu about the whole tussle between the DMK government and the Governor, by submitting a memorandum.

#BREAKING | Massive showdown in Tamil Nadu against Governor. Protesters demand resignation of Governor RN Ravi.



Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/ZcU7QRjFXs — Republic (@republic) January 13, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Governor RN Ravi is also en route to New Delhi today and is likely to meet President Murmu or Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding his ongoing face-off with the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Guv vs Govt

Though there were contentions between Governor RN Ravi and the DMK government over several issues, a massive face-off erupted between them after the Governor's alleged 'Thamizhagam' remark evoked the ire of the ruling DMK. The MK Stalin-led party accused the Governor of unnecessarily interfering in state politics rather than paying attention to developmental initiatives.

The face-off intensified further after Governor RN Ravi during the state Assembly address skipped a few references to the names of Dravidian stalwarts including the late EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' and CN Annadurai. This prompted Chief Minister MK Stalin to move a motion to reject the deviations in the presence of Ravi, as the latter staged a walkout of the House.

Amid the spat, Chief Minister MK Stalin requested party members not to make harsh or distasteful remarks aimed at the Governor during the Assembly session. He also asked MLAs to not put up posters against Ravi a day after DMK legislators carried postcards with 'Get out Ravi' written on them.