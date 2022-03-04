DMK's R Priya Sworn In As The Youngest And Third Woman Mayor Of Chennai

After being nominated as the ruling party's mayoral candidate for the General Chennai Corporation (GCC) in Tamil Nadu, R Priya of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday, sworn in as the youngest and third woman mayor of Chennai after Tara Cherian and Kamakshi Jayaraman. The 28-year-old councillor who took her oath on Friday is also the first Dalit woman to hold the post of mayor in the history of Chennai.

Tamil Nadu | Greater Chennai Corporation gets its youngest and first-ever Dalit woman mayor, as DMK's R Priya takes the oath of office in Chennai. The 29-year-old is Chennai’s third woman mayor. pic.twitter.com/erfAt365h0 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

According to ANI, her oath of office was administered by the GCC commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. Meanwhile, R Priya, who will be holding the post of the mayor of Chennai was elected as a councillor of ward number 74, Mangalapuram in the recently concluded civic body polls. During the polls, she administered a victory from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar in North Chennai. Notably, her election into the Greater Chennai Corporation marked a mayor's swearing-in after a huge gap of 11 years.

Ruling DMK acquires maximum win in TN urban local body polls

The ruling DMK forayed into the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu as it was held after 11 years and won with a majority in all the 21 municipal corporations including the crucial Greater Chennai Corporation. Furthermore, it emerged as a winner in most of the 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats.

Recently, sweeping the civic body polls, the ruling party won a total of 952 wards in corporations followed by 2,360 wards in municipalities, and 4,389 wards in town panchayats. Notably, the party won the polls in the home grounds of their opposition AIADMK leaders including former Chief Ministers K Palaniswami from the Edappadi seat in Salem district and O Panneerselvam from Periyakulam seat in Theni district.

After registering the thumping victory, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, in his victory speech, thanked the people and congratulated them all.

Currently, the people's credentials for the last 9 months of this rule are a testament to the success of the people's recognition of the Dravidian Model Rule. Let's keep the confidence of the people. The DMK won a landslide victory in the urban local body elections. Thanks to the people of Tamil Nadu. My congratulations to all who have won the urban elections."

The Tamil Nadu CM also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the voters, and said, "These Urban Local Body Election results are a testament to the goodwill given by the people of Tamil Nadu to the 'Dravidian Model ' rule of nine months! Not arrogant by success; Feeling we have 'run out of gas' emotionally! I will work to maintain the trust that people have placed in me!"

Image: ANI