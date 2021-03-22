DMK's Stalin, TN Leaders Ask Centre To Favour UNHRC Resolution On Tamil Eelams

In an attempt to demand justice for the Tamil Eelam people who were killed in Sir Lanka, in the genocide of 2009, DMK Chief M K Stalin has urged the Central government to support the UNHRC's resolution against Lanka for war crimes committed against Tamilians in the island country. Voting on the resolution will take place on March 22 at the 46th session of UNHRC.



While Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed that the issues raised by the UNHRC on Sri Lanka are of serious concern, Stalin said that Sri Lankan foreign secretary Jayanath Colombage had claimed that India would vote to support Lanka. The DMK head then complained that "PM Modi's silence on the development has sent shockwaves to Tamilians across the world." He then appealed to PM Modi for gathering support from member states in favour of the resolution.

'Tamilians will never forgive BJP if they vote for Sri Lanka

"It is heartwrenching to see that the BJP government has allowed the foreign secretary of Sri Lanka to decide what India's stand would be. The BJP will not be forgiven if nine crore Tamilians living around the world are betrayed," reports quoted Stalin as saying. Vaiko, the chief of MDMK in Tamil Nadu also acknowledged that the BJP will not be forgiven if Sri Lanka is favoured.



Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss wrote to MEA S Jaishankar urging the Centre to vote for the resolution promoting reconciliation, accountability, and human rights in Sri Lanka. Ramadoss is in the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu and he stressed "Victims of the genocide of 2009 in Sri Lanka await justice for Tamilians who were killed in the massacre. It becomes important for India to maintain its position in the matter for national interests of both the countries."

India abstains from voting against Sri Lanka

Post the civil war of 2009, UNHRC has taken seven resolutions on Sri Lanka and India has mostly abstained from voting against Sri Lanka, given the local coalition politics. Tamilians in Tamil Nadu along with DMK's Stalin and AIADMK's Palaniswami have time and again assured Sri Lankan refugees in the state of granting them dual citizenship. It is yet to be seen what stand does India takes on Sri Lanka as the UNHRC is set to hear the matter again.

