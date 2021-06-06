DMRC Allows Metro Smart Card & Token As Services Resume With 50% Capacity From June 7

As the Delhi Metro services will resume for the general public from Monday with a 50 per cent seating capacity, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said that it will allow both Smart Cards and tokens for commuters.

"Smart card and token both are allowed for commuting in Delhi metro from tomorrow onward. However smart cards will be preferred keeping in view contactless communication," an official from DMRC told ANI.

However, the official also clarified that there would be no change in the existing 20 per cent discount on smart cards which has been there for a long time. DMRC also stated that no standing passengers would be allowed inside the metro rail and in order to ensure social distancing,only 50 per cent seating will be permitted inside trains.

The Delhi Metro services were suspended on May 10 in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

Delhi Metro To Resume Services From June 7

As the Delhi government eases COVID-19 curbs on Saturday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced resuming the metro services for the common public from 7th June 2021 with a 50 % seating capacity. As per the new regulations applicable from June 7-14, all markets and malls will be open on an odd-even basis. DMRC said, in the wake of revised guidelines issued today by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi; on the extension of Curfew in Delhi for the containment of COVID-19, the Delhi Metro services will be resumed for the general public from 7th June 2021 with 50% seating capacity only.

DMRC Services Update



In the wake of revised guidelines issued today by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi; on the extension of Curfew in Delhi for the containment of Covid-19, the Delhi Metro services will be resumed for general public from 7th June 2021 with 50% seating capacity only. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 5, 2021

As per DMRC, only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from approx. 5 to 15 min on different Lines, on Monday. The number of trains will be inducted in full strength in a graded manner by Wednesday and thereafter, services will be available as per normal frequency which was available before the lockdown, added DMRC.

DMRC's advice to the Public while travelling

The general public is advised to cooperate with the Metro authorities in ensuring compliance with COVID appropriate behaviour inside Metro premises throughout their travel

In order to ensure social distancing and compliance to 50% seating inside trains, the public is also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit COVID appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station.

Entry at stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier. DMRC is also writing to authorities for maintenance of law & order outside stations to handle the extra rush as services resume from Monday in the ongoing pandemic scenario.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/PIXABAY)