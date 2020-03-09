DMRC Cleans Trains Before Sending Them Off For Passenger Services

In a bid to check the spread of coronavirus, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has adopted the practice of cleaning all its trains exhaustively at Metro depots before putting the trains on passenger services. As per the information, the process will continue for the next few more days.

'Emphasis on cleaning has also been intensified'

A statement released by Anuj Dayal, Executive Director of Corporate communications DMRC said, "The practice of cleaning up trains has been further intensified in the wake of recent coronavirus outbreak and subsequent directives by Hon’ble Chief Minister, NCT of Delhi with special emphasis on locations like hand railings, train doors, PEAs etc where hands come in direct contact inside the trains. Emphasis on cleaning has also been intensified in lifts, escalators, handrailings alongside staircases etc. at stations as well."

On Monday, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harshvardhan chaired a high-level meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other top officials over the rising cases of coronavirus in the country. After the meeting, Dr Harshvardhan said that concerted action by all concerned departments was crucial to deal with the crisis.

The meeting was held amid the rising cases of the coronavirus which have gone up to 43. In the meeting, Health minister stressed upon coordinated action between all concerned departments and agencies, for conducting activities such as contact tracing, community surveillance, hospital management, identification of isolation wards, adequate availability of Personal Protective Equipments and masks and risk communication for mass awareness.

