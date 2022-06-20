DMRC Explains Monday Blues Aptly With Pic: 'How Parting Ways From The Weekend Feels'

It is always entertaining to witness humorous posts by officers or senior authorities or organisations. The fact that they put out serious issues in an entertaining way makes it relatable and easier to understand. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) recent photo on Twitter to prepare people for the busy Monday after the weekend holidays was one such example. The image is being loved by the followers of the body since it was shared.

The post opens up to show the two Delhi Metro trains going on two different tracks with a message about parting from the weekend. "How parting ways from the weekend feels!" the DMRC has captioned the post in on Monday morning when many Delhites begin their busy week. The post was surely relatable to the commuters of the Metro trains, which have turned out to be a lifeline for them to beat the road traffic.

How parting ways from the weekend feels! #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/ZqYzisKeP5 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 20, 2022

Netizens' react to post on Monday blues by DMRC

The viral DMRC post has gained traction on the internet and has garnered several reactions, both retweets and comments. The image has prompted many users to claim that the photo has been taken at Yamuna Bank Metro station on the Blue Line, where trains are separated, with one track going to Mayur Vihar and the other one to Vaishali. Users also put out their views about the delays of the metro.

The DMRC runs over a 90-km network of 286 Metro stations, including Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida, and is ranked amongst one of the world's largest metro networks. Moreover, in March this year, DMRC chief Mangu Singh had said that the ridership of Delhi Metro has crossed 43 lakh, which is 70 percent of the pre-COVID figures.

Previously, in March 2022, the outgoing managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) while speaking to PTI, also said, the final operationalisation of the entire fourth phase of the project may get stretched to March 2025, though the urban transporter is still working with the December 2024 completion timeline. Also, he explained that the pre-Covid ridership (journeys or line utilisation) was about 60 lakh. DMRC uses the metric of journey or line utilisation, which is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

(With PTI inputs)