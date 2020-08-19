Amid COVID-19, Delhi Metro Launches Smart Card With Auto Top-up Facility

Delhi metro commuters will soon be able to recharge their smartcards with an auto top-up feature. This feature will be available at the Automatic Fare Collection(AFC) gates of various metro stations.

Now get New Smart Card with Auto-Top feature or upgrade your existing Smart Card with this feature through the mobile App ‘Autope’ or by visiting the mobile site ‘https://t.co/HSWAFaeX4n’ #GoCashlessGoContactless pic.twitter.com/zJe3cNlI6G — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 19, 2020

To avail the service, the commuters would have to download an app titled "Autotope" on their phones or will have to log in on its website, for once. A nominal fee, that would go up to one percent, would be charged from all the patrons as a "convenience fee".

The smart cards, that would be issued by the app, would offer the feature, at all times when the value of the card would go below Rs. 100.

"The app will debit the value from the customer's linked card/bank account on the next day," said an official of the DMRC.

"People, who already have metro cards, will have to go to the service center of any metro station, after three days of registering to get their cards activated for the facility," said a statement by the DMRC.

"The initiative is per the committment of the Rail Corporation, to support the digital drive, that promotes cashless transactions among the commuters. The new feature would empower the commuters to get their smartcards topped up at the gates of Automatic fare collection, across networks and enable traveling without worrying about the balance," said Dr. Mangu Singh, the Managing Director(MD) of the DMRC.

"The new rules of commuting(whenever the services resume), would require the establishment of new rules, that would emphasize maintaining of social distancing and service which would not come into contact with any person. However, the previous service of contactless payment would also be in place, in the manner which was the same as before," further added Dr. Singh.

Anurag Bajpai and Pankaj Gambhir, those behind the app have mentioned that "It is a matter of great pride, that the legacy and experience has been used in optimizing the process of payments has been given recognition by the Metro corporation, which helps in creating a situation which benefits both the corporation and the customers. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of going contactless and our firm remains committed to offering technology that is both innovative and scalable.''

Apart from offering an auto top-up facility, the benefits provided by the same would also include the delivery of new cards at home, customizing the facility, and a discount of five percent at every top-up.

The measures would also eliminate the requirement to queue up at metro stations for recharging the cards.

These cards have been supported by the auto-recurring facility, that has been launched recently by the National Payments Corporation of India(NPCI), and it also allows its patrons to set up a mandated Unique Payments Interface(UPI) for their payments during the metro rides.

As of Wednesday, the total number of active COVID-19 pandemic cases in the national capital stood at 11068, with 139447 patients either being migrated or cured and about 4226 deaths.



(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits;ANI)