DNA Technology Regulation Bill Withdrawn From Lok Sabha Amidst Controversy And Concerns

The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, was withdrawn by Science Minister Jitendra Singh during the parliamentary session on July 24. The bill, which sought to regulate the use and application of DNA technology for establishing the identity of individuals in various categories, including victims, offenders, and suspects, has been a subject of intense debate since its introduction.

The Bill allowed the government to create a DNA data bank for solving crimes, tracing missing persons, and identifying dead bodies. The Bill outlined collection of DNA samples of convicts, undertrials, victims, or relatives of missing persons, storage of these samples in a data bank, and access to various agencies. It also had provisions for creating a regulatory board to oversee the DNA banks and laboratories.

“The Bill has been withdrawn because much of it dealt with criminal proceedings but it had initially been drafted by the Science Ministry. There was a discussion where it was decided that the Home Ministry should take the lead on the Bill,” an official in the know of the matter said.

The Bill had been passed in the Lok Sabha in 2019. It did not go through in Rajya Sabha.

Opposition Leaders Express Concerns

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's concern

The primary reason for the withdrawal was the mounting opposition and criticism from various political parties, led by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He argued that the bill was fundamentally “flawed” as it lacked provisions for obtaining consent for storing DNA data, potentially violating the fundamental rights of individuals, especially under trials whose DNA could be collected without court orders.

Concerns about creating a "Surveillance State"

The fear of creating a "surveillance state" was also voiced by Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, who urged the need for a data protection law before implementing such regulations.

Owaisi’s concerns

Further concerns were raised by Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, who emphasised that DNA data could reveal sensitive information that might be used to discriminate against certain communities or castes. The potential for misuse and the significant harm that could arise from mishandling such sensitive data necessitated “additional protection” measures.

Jairam Ramesh reacts to the bill's withdrawal

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, accused the BJP-led government of avoiding essential safeguards in the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, leading to its withdrawal from Parliament. Ramesh stated, "The real reason is that the Modi government did NOT want the elaborate safeguards recommended by the Standing Committee." He further stated "The fears of the critics of the government's DNA Bill now stand fully justified."

Although the bill had been in the making since 2003 and undergone several iterations, the recent enactment of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022, raised questions about the necessity of the DNA technology bill. The 2022 act addressed the collection of measurements from convicts and individuals for identification and investigation in criminal matters, rendering some aspects of the DNA technology bill redundant.

The draft DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill had several concerns that remained unaddressed

Biases and discrimination: The bill's application in the justice system raised concerns about potential biases and discrimination, particularly against minority and marginalised communities.

Privacy concerns were paramount, especially with the establishment of DNA data banks and the possibility of misuse or mishandling of sensitive personal information.

Clear guidelines were required for the secure storage of DNA data, particularly in medical or research laboratories.

The absence of explicit consent protocols for civil cases undermined individual agency and rights.

The absence of explicit consent protocols for civil cases undermined individual agency and rights. Incongruity in understanding DNA evidence: The bill's inclusion of photographic and video material alongside DNA evidence created uncertainties and challenges in handling such evidence.

The use of historical databases for DNA testing raised concerns about biases in forensic science and DNA evidence analysis.

The lack of standardisation in forensic science, including DNA evidence analysis, could lead to erroneous conclusions.

The potential linkage with surveillance systems raised concerns about possible misuse of DNA profiling data for caste-based or community profiling.

The scope of data that may be stored in the umbrella database required clearer guidelines to ensure data privacy and protection.

The scope of data that may be stored in the umbrella database required clearer guidelines to ensure data privacy and protection. Insufficient guidelines for combining DNA technology with other Tools: The bill needed specific guidelines on the appropriate use of DNA technology in conjunction with other tools in the justice system to prevent potential miscarriages of justice.

Even with these concerns, the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, had notable positive aspects. It aimed to establish a standardised and organised framework for DNA testing, data collection, and storage. It also prioritised the rights of victims, relatives of missing persons, minors, and disabled individuals, ensuring their protection in the use of DNA technology.