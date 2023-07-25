DNA Technology Regulation Bill Withdrawn From Lok Sabha Amidst Controversy And Concerns

Quick links:
The DNA Technology Regulation Bill, 2019, was withdrawn by Science Minister Jitendra Singh during the parliamentary session on July 24 | Image: Unsplash/Representative
The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, was withdrawn by Science Minister Jitendra Singh during the parliamentary session on July 24. The bill, which sought to regulate the use and application of DNA technology for establishing the identity of individuals in various categories, including victims, offenders, and suspects, has been a subject of intense debate since its introduction.
The Bill allowed the government to create a DNA data bank for solving crimes, tracing missing persons, and identifying dead bodies. The Bill outlined collection of DNA samples of convicts, undertrials, victims, or relatives of missing persons, storage of these samples in a data bank, and access to various agencies. It also had provisions for creating a regulatory board to oversee the DNA banks and laboratories.
“The Bill has been withdrawn because much of it dealt with criminal proceedings but it had initially been drafted by the Science Ministry. There was a discussion where it was decided that the Home Ministry should take the lead on the Bill,” an official in the know of the matter said.
The Bill had been passed in the Lok Sabha in 2019. It did not go through in Rajya Sabha.
The primary reason for the withdrawal was the mounting opposition and criticism from various political parties, led by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He argued that the bill was fundamentally “flawed” as it lacked provisions for obtaining consent for storing DNA data, potentially violating the fundamental rights of individuals, especially under trials whose DNA could be collected without court orders.
The fear of creating a "surveillance state" was also voiced by Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, who urged the need for a data protection law before implementing such regulations.
Further concerns were raised by Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, who emphasised that DNA data could reveal sensitive information that might be used to discriminate against certain communities or castes. The potential for misuse and the significant harm that could arise from mishandling such sensitive data necessitated “additional protection” measures.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, accused the BJP-led government of avoiding essential safeguards in the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, leading to its withdrawal from Parliament. Ramesh stated, "The real reason is that the Modi government did NOT want the elaborate safeguards recommended by the Standing Committee." He further stated "The fears of the critics of the government's DNA Bill now stand fully justified."
Although the bill had been in the making since 2003 and undergone several iterations, the recent enactment of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022, raised questions about the necessity of the DNA technology bill. The 2022 act addressed the collection of measurements from convicts and individuals for identification and investigation in criminal matters, rendering some aspects of the DNA technology bill redundant.
Even with these concerns, the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, had notable positive aspects. It aimed to establish a standardised and organised framework for DNA testing, data collection, and storage. It also prioritised the rights of victims, relatives of missing persons, minors, and disabled individuals, ensuring their protection in the use of DNA technology.