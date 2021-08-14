DNH, Daman And Diu To Celebrate Five Years Of Governance By Administrator Praful Patel

The Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) and Daman and Diu are all set to commemorate five years of governance by the Administrator Praful Khoda Patel. The UTs will observe a four-day celebration from August 24-27 to mark the five years of governance of Praful Patel, who was appointed as the Administrator of DNH and Daman and Diu on August 29, 2016. Consequent to the passing of the Administrator of Lakshadweep, Dineshwar Sharma, Praful Patel assumed additional charge as Administrator of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep from 5 December 2020 as well.

Patel, first politician to be appointed administrator of both UTs

Significantly, the former Home Minister of Gujarat, Praful Patel, is the first politician to be appointed as the Administrator of both the Union Territories. The post used to be previously held by senior bureaucrats. Patel presently holds the position of Administrator of Lakshadweep as well.

Administration to celebrate transformation in governance

As per sources, the first day as part of the celebrations on August 24 will be observed as 'Swachha Diwas' at the Daman Lighthouse beach. On this day a number of cleanliness drives will be carried out at all the beaches, hotels, bars, restaurants, industries, panchayat and municipal areas, sources said. "A drive at 135 public places covering 4,778 establishments in all three districts of DNH and Daman and Diu has been decided to carry out the cleanliness drives," added sources.

On the other hand, August 25 will be celebrated as Harit Diwas. The main event will be at Chauda ground at Khanvel in DNH. The event seeks the participation of people where over 1 lakh saplings will be planted at the under-construction sites of various schools and colleges. The third day of celebration on August 26, will be observed as Kalyan Diwas, in which the main event will be held at Dunetha Pariyari Panchayat office in DNH. On the fourth day of celebrations on August 27, a valedictory celebration will be conducted at Kala Kendra in Silvassa, DNH, with contests like elocution, essay writing and singing for students. A special programme on August 28 will also be conducted to mark the Administrators birth anniversary, sources said.

Resident Deputy Collector Apurva Sharma confirmed that the event for five years of transforming governance would be observed in Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) and Daman and Diu for four days. "The officials and their teams have been specified their different tasks,” Sharma said.

