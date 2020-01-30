The Debate
'Does BJP Realize Hate Speeches Have Repercussions?': Mahila Congress On Jamia Shooter

General News

All India Mahila Congress on Thursday took on the BJP over the incident of firing at Jamia Milia Islamia where a gun-wielding man opened fire on protesters.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
All India Mahila Congress

All India Mahila Congress on Thursday took on the BJP over the incident of firing at Jamia Milia Islamia where a gun-wielding man opened fire on protesters demonstrating against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. Taking to Twitter, the All India Mahila Congress asked the BJP leaders who make "hate speeches" and said that it has "repercussions when you label your toxic nationalism with 'goli maaron saalo ko' (shoot the traitors), someone actually picks up one."

Congress' comments echo CPI general secretary D Raja's statement where he said the incident of firing at Jamia Milia Islamia was a "direct result" of provocative comments made by BJP leaders while campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. Raja said that it was unfortunate that such an incident happened on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In a shocking incident on Thursday, an armed man identified as Gopal was detained after he brandished a pistol and fired at students of Jamia Millia Islamia University who were protesting against CAA and NRC. The incident took place when protesters were marching towards Rajghat to hold a protest.

"Kisko chahiye azadi? Main dunga azadi"

According to reports, the man shouted, "Who wants Azadi, I'll give you Azadi" and then fired on the protesters. The student, identified as Shahdab, was sustained an injury on his left wrist. He was taken to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. "We were moving towards the Holy Family Hospital where the police had raised barricades. Suddenly, a gun-wielding man came out and opened fire. One bullet hit my friend's hand," Aamna Asif, a student of economics at the university, was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

READ | Guns In Jamia: Here's what we know, as man opens fire amid protest; injures one

READ | Jamia shooting incident 'direct result' of BJP leaders' provocative comments: CPI

BJP "stars" get campaign bans

Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma have been banned from campaigning for Delhi elections for 72 and 96 hours, respectively, after making hate speeches, the Election Commission said on Thursday. Both will also remain off their party's "star campaigner" list, the poll body added, reiterating instructions issued to the BJP on Wednesday evening.

READ | Jamia Millia firing incident: Here are the first visuals of gun-wielding man

READ | Mehbooba Mufti says Jamia shooting completes 'transition from democracy to mobocracy'

(with PTI inputs)

