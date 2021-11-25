Do Not Be Averse To Second Dose Of COVID Vaccine: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Aversion to taking the second dose of vaccine was one of the major causes for resurgence of the COVID-19 infection in many European nations, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday and urged the people of the State to take both jabs without any delay.

In a post on the social media, he said a lesson has to be learnt from the European nations' experience. In Kerala, only 60.4 per cent of the populace has received two doses of vaccine while 95.74 per cent got the first jab, he said.

He said reluctance to take the second jab is being seen in the State, which has to be avoided lest there be a major health crisis.

He said everyone should act responsibly and get fully vaccinated.

The Chief Minister further said if the second dose is not taken in time after the first one, the vaccine may not work effectively.

He said the spread of COVID infection has been controlled in countries where vaccination was rapid and about 80 per cent of the populace was fully vaccinated.

Vijayan said the disease has started to subside here, but people should continue to be careful and follow the COVID protocols. "Reluctance to follow the protocols and receive the vaccine will push us into another crisis," he said.

The State today recorded 4,280 fresh infections and 308 deaths, which raised the total caseload to 51,02,125 and 38,353 respectively.

Image: PTI