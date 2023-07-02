No Need Of Oppn Unity: TMC Expresses Confidence In Fighting 2024 LS Polls Alone In Bengal

The Patna meeting of Opposition parties, which took place less than ten days ago with the purpose of building unity against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has been marred by signs of discord, endangering the prospects of united Opposition. On Sunday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy dealt a blow to the concept of Opposition unity by asserting that TMC alone is "capable" of contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.

"We do not want opposition unity to have an impact (in West Bengal). TMC alone is capable of fighting parliamentary elections in Bengal and we do not need opposition unity," stated Sougata Roy, a close aide of Mamata Banerjee. Notably, Roy's assertion challenges the concept of Opposition unity and suggests that the TMC does not see the need for collaboration with other parties in Bengal.

Interestingly, just a few days prior to this statement, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and Congress of colluding with the BJP. While addressing a rally for the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal, Banerjee claimed that the BJP, CPI(M), and Congress were working together in the state and vowed to defeat them.

"We might be getting into an alliance with them (CPI-M and Congress) at the pan-India level, but in Bengal, BJP-CPI(M)-Congress are working together. They will be defeated in the state,” CM Mamata said at a rally in Jalpaiguri.

In response to Banerjee's assertion, West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned the credibility of the TMC in the fight against the BJP. He highlighted the role that the TMC had played over the years and expressed doubt about their commitment to opposing the ruling party. The CPI-M echoed Chowdhury's remark and suggested that Banerjee should be the last person to lecture them or Congress on strategies to combat the BJP.

'Where will Congress go?'

Earlier in June, Congress leader and a close aide of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Acharya Pramod Krishnam spoke to Republic and accused Opposition parties of making BJP's 'Congress mukt' dream easier. "Mamata wants Congress to refrain from Bengal, Arvind Kejriwal wants us to not contest from Delhi, and KCR wants us to keep away from Telangana and Akhilesh from UP. All want Congress to not fight in their states, then where will Congress go?" he asked. "The double standard of showing unity on stage and fighting behind closed doors has to stop," he said.

Notably, his remark was in response to AAP's offer suggesting Congress not to contest elections in Punjab and Delhi and the former would reciprocate by abstaining from the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.