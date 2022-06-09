In a shocking incident, former Karnataka minister and BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's daughter's arrogance was caught on camera when she misbehaved and abused the police officials in Bengaluru on Thursday, June 9 evening. The Karnataka MLA's daughter also attacked a journalist who was trying to film the whole incident. Later, a verbal altercation broke out between her and the police officials.

On Tape: Karnataka MLA's daughter has heated confrontation with cops and media in Bengaluru; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/FMeynKqXRY — Republic (@republic) June 9, 2022

According to the police sources, the BJP MLA's daughter was fined for rash driving, overtaking the police vehicle and violating traffic protocols. The police officials then blocked her car and questioned her rash driving, after which she lost her cool and started misbehaving with them.

In the visuals accessed by the Republic Media Network, the former Minister's daughter can be seen telling police, "For your information, it's an MLA's car, Will you book me now? Will you book me for overtaking a vehicle? Are we not allowed to overtake a police vehicle? Even if it is a police vehicle, do you know whose vehicle is this? Do you know my Father? It is MLA Aravind Limbavali's car. How dare you stop my vehicle?"

The MLA's daughter further went on to hit the video journalist and abused him for covering the lawlessness. "Shut the camera off. Shut it off. Where are you from?" she asked him in a heated voice."

Thereafter, the vehicle went into the Capitol hotel where Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was hosting a dinner party for BJP MLAs a day ahead of the Rajya Sabha Elections due to which there was heavy police deployment in the vicinity.

Congress & JDS Slam BJP

Calling the act shameful, Janata Dal (Secular) said that the MLA's daughter needs to learn the law. JDS spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed also slammed the woman for using her father's identity to get away from law and order. "Firstly, it is not the question of Aravind Limbavali. It is happening all over India. The power has gone into children's mind. They haven't given the proper understanding that their father and mother are servants of people. This is shameful. Your father might be an MLA but you learn about law. You cannot show your father's identity card and make remark like this," Ahmed said.

Congress claimed that this is just the start of the BJP's anarchy. Congress spokesperson Nizam Fauzdar also warned, "This is just the starting. This is BJP's rule of anarchism. Fringe elements will take over the state. You will see the worst days coming ahead. An MLA's daughter shows they are not worried and respect the law. This action is part and parcel of BJP's culture. Why should we be surprised?" Fauzdar asked.

Image: Republic World