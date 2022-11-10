Last Updated:

Doctor Assaults Female Patient In Chhattisgarh's Korba; Hospital Issues Show-cause Notice

In Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a doctor allegedly in a drunk state thrashed a female patient in the medical college hospital. The management has taken action

Written By
Megha Rawat
Chhattisgarh

Image: Twitter@ANI


On Thursday, a doctor in an allegedly inebriated state was alleged of thrashing a female patient in the medical college hospital of Chhattisgarh's Korba district. In the video, which has now viral on social media, the doctor can be seen beating the female patient.

Watch the viral video of the doctor thrashing the female patient here:

After receiving information regarding the incident, the hospital management issued a show-cause notice against the doctor and assured action against the accused. 

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, the Dean of the Medical College and Hospital in Chattisgarh's Korba Dr Avinash Meshram asserted that the matter has come to his notice. He said, "The person accused was a doctor in the casualty ward. I have issued a show-cause notice to the doctor. Further investigation into the matter is underway and action would be taken accordingly."

READ | Chhattisgarh sees 19 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 146

Patient's son narrates ordeal 

As per reports, the patient has been identified as Sukhmati, a resident of Korba's Gerwani village. The patient's son, Shyam Kumar said that his mother Sukhmati's health deteriorated late Wednesday night as a result of which he called 108 and 112 but he heard back that it would take time.

READ | Chhattisgarh: Bypoll for Bhanupratappur Assembly seat to be held on Dec 5

He asserted that after seeing her mother's deteriorating health, he immediately brought her to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw. Shyam Kumar revealed, "During the treatment, the doctor allegedly beat up his mother. When he protested against the brutal act, he was told to keep quiet."

READ | Chhattisgarh CM Baghel urges Assembly Speaker to convene special session to discuss quota for tribals
READ | Chhattisgarh BJP tribal wing stages protests for restoration of 32 pc quota for STs
READ | Chhattisgarh: 7 people killed, 3 injured as bus hits truck in Korba
First Published:
COMMENT