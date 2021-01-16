Doctor Explains Vaccine Process; 'jab In Upper Arm, Then 30 Mins Monitoring' And More

Surgeon Dr Arvind Singh Soin has described the procedure for receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots at designated healthcare centres, ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive that begins across India on Saturday.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Dr AS Soin said that each recipient of the Coronavirus vaccine must carry their Identity Card and arrive at the designation vaccination centre. The receiver should ensure that he or she does not have any symptoms of the virus, and that they were not diagnosed with the disease recently.

"After receiving a jab on the left upper arm, you will be observed for half an hour for any symptoms of giddyness or any other unusual problem. After that, you are good to go. On the following days, apart from a little headache and fatigue, you don't feel much. Millions of people that have been vaccinated had a similar experience," he said.

Explaining the administration procedure and the logistics, Dr Soin said, the process involved delivery, storage, allocation of space at the healthcare centres in consonance with COVID-19 safety norms, allocation of staff, registry of the centres in the COWIN app, allocation of vaccines by name of each person in the unit, and finally administering the shots. "It has all been worked out well to the T and we are very hopeful that the inoculation program will be successful," he said.

In his message to all the citizens that are yet to receive their jab, Dr Soin said, "Take the vaccine positively by embracing the concept of vaccination. It is safe and has been cleared by the DCGI after thorough scrutiny. Take the vaccine and spread the message that we should all get it soon to fight the disease."

Vaccine roll-out begins on January 16

The nationwide vaccination drive was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10:30 am on Saturday. Vaccinations will be held at 3006 locations, inoculating 3 lakh health workers in the 'world's biggest vaccine programme'. The government has already purchased 1.1 crore Covishied vaccine doses and 55 lakh Covaxin vaccine shots - aiming to inoculate 3 crore frontline warriors in the first phase.

With the two doses spaced apart by at least 2 weeks, Centre said that inoculation effect takes 14 days to develop after the administration of the two dosages. Centre has clarified that vaccine beneficiaries will not have a choice to choose between the available vaccines, as it was being done by all countries.

