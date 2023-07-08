Doctor Learns Sign Language For Kidney Transplant Of speech-, Hearing-impaired patient

In a unique display of commitment, a doctor at a private hospital here learned sign language to help a 21-year-old speech- and hearing-impaired patient during and after a kidney transplant surgery.

The challenging aspect of the case was the patient's inability to hear and speak and, hence, it was difficult for him to communicate his problems and pain, especially during the transplant process, said Dr Tejendra Singh Chauhan, a senior consultant in the nephrology department of Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad.

"The bond between a patient and a doctor is a special one. When a patient is suffering from an ailment and is also burdened with difficulty in communication, a doctor's challenge increases manifold," he said.

The patient had been on hemodialysis since 2017 but showed no significant improvement. He was brought to the hospital last month.

His mother's blood group was a match and she readily agreed to donate her kidney. The transplant was conducted by Chauhan and Urology and Kidney Transplant Director Dr Anup Gulati on June 22.

However, as the patient is hearing and speech impaired, it was difficult for him to express and convey his pain and requirements. With the help of sign language, Chauhan facilitated the patient's pre- and post-operative procedures.

Giving details of the case, Chauhan said, "The kidney transplantation was a success and the newly transplanted kidney is functioning optimally. The challenging aspect of the case was the patient's inability to hear and speak and hence, it was difficult for him to communicate his problems and pain, especially during the transplantation process." His parents have become proficient in sign language, enabling effective communication.

"Additionally, I had taken the initiative to learn sign language. As total proficiency was not needed, it took only a week to learn simple communications," Chauhan said.

"Through my research, I discovered applications that generate short videos demonstrating various signs based on typed text. I also used WhatsApp to communicate with him through simple language. These methods were useful in enhancing communication with the patient," he said.

Both the donor and receipinet are stable, the hospital said.