Doctor of UK Man Who Survived Snake Bite After COVID, Dengue & Malaria Narrate His Story

A British man, Ian Jones, has managed to cheat death not once but three times. It turns out that Jones has now managed to survive a deadly cobra bite after first recovering from COVID-19, dengue and malaria. The doctor who treated Ian Jones at a hospital in Jodhpur city, about 350 kilometres from the Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, said that while they did not see the snake, clinically it did look like an Indian King Cobra bite. He also informed that they initially suspected that the British-origin man was infected with COVID-19 the second time when he was brought to Medipulse Hospital. Ian Jones was admitted to the hospital in Jodhpur city after being bit by an Indian king cobra in the rural area of the district on November 9.

Speaking about the incident, the doctor said, "On November 9, British citizen Ian Jones came to the hospital with what we suspected to be a cobra bite. We didn't see the snake but clinically it did seem like a cobra bite. He complained of several symptoms including fever, headache, tightness in the chest and blurry vision. Jones was admitted in the ICU immediately and was administered snake bite treatment as per the protocol. He had a history of health conditions as we were informed that he previously got infected with dengue and malaria in the past. We do not have any records of it but this is what we were told. As his attendant was previously found COVID-19 positive so we ran a test for Ian Jones which came out negative."

Talking about the treatment and recovery of the British citizen, the doctor said, "Over the course of days we noticed improvement and we also engaged neuro physician and eye specialist to obtain their opinion on the case. He was discharged on November 16 and at that time it was clinically evident that he had problems walking due to paralysis and his vision was getting better but wasn't back to normal ."

Speaking to a news agency, the doctor had earlier said that the British charity worker's symptoms are transient and will improve over the course of the next few days. We believe there won't be any sort of long term effects of the snakebite as they are not uncommon in rural areas of Rajasthan, informed the doctor treating Ian.

"Dad is a fighter"

Ian Jones runs a charity named Sabirian that is aimed at importing fairly traded crafts and has been working with the traditional craftsmen in Rajasthan to import their goods to Britain and uplift them. While working at his Jodhpur base he got bit by an Indian Black King Cobra after which his family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Jones' medical expenses and to help him get back home. According to the GoFundMe page, Ian's son Seb Jones said that his father is a fighter and that it has been touch-and-go for the man.

"Dad is a fighter, during his time out in India he had already suffered from Malaria and Dengue Fever. Even before COVID-19 and yet he had remained resolute in his determination to stay in the country and continue his work help the people that needed his support. When we heard he had also suffered what is usually a fatal snake bite on top of all that he had been through, we honestly could not believe it. It really has been touch and go, he is stable at the moment although he has paralysis in his legs and blindness, both of which we hope is temporary," said Seb Jones in his statement on the GoFundMe page.

