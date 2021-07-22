Doctor Raghu Ram From Hyderabad Become First Indian To Receive ASGBI Honour

Hyderabad based doctor P. Raghu Ram has attained the rare distinction of being conferred with Honorary Fellowship of the Association of Surgeons of Great Britain & Ireland (ASGBI). According to a report by Telangana Today, it is the statutory organisation that represents the surgical fraternity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Dr Ram, who is also an (OBE) Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, founding director of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, a Padmashri awardee, is the first Indian to be conferred with this honorary fellowship.

President of the surgical body ASGBI, Neil Welch, bestowed the honour on Dr Raghu during the centenary annual general body meeting which was held at 11 pm on July 20 virtually. While addressing the digital program, Welch said that Dr Raghu Ram is the first doctor of Indian origin to receive the honour bestowed to him in the 100 years of history of ASGBI, and added that the organisation is delighted to welcome him as an honorary fellow of ASGBI.

Hyderabad doctor dedicate the honour to the patients

After receiving the award, Raghu Ram dedicated the award to the Indian surgical fraternity for their outstanding contribution towards promoting the art and science of surgery. He also thanked his patients for giving him the opportunity to serve for the betterment of their health. He said that for the last 14 years, he is practising in India as per the UK standards in order to improve the delivery of breast healthcare in my country. He thanked everyone who helped him during this wonderful journey.

When asked about the ASGBI honour, he said that the honorary scholarship is the most distinguished honour and appreciation conferred by ASGBI to select doctors from the world over who have made vital contributions to the field of medicine and surgical care. Meanwhile, the Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, congratulated the doctor for being conferred with the prestigious award.

What is ASGBI

ASGBI is the statutory organisation representing general surgeons in the UK and Ireland. The Association was established in 1920 and has a long history of providing information, advice, opportunities for further education and networking for its members. It provides leadership in general and emergency surgery and collates sub-specialist knowledge from 12 sister organisations that comprise modern general surgery.

(Image Credit: @VPSecretariat)