'Doctored Narratives Can't Run Down India’s Growth, Need To Be Alert': VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday, February 15, interacted with several Indian Information Service (IIS) probationers at Upa-Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the interaction, he highlighted that sinister designs are present to set the narrative and appealed to everyone to be alert, as this is another way of invasion.

VP Dhankhar said, "India is on the rise, sinister designs are there to set narrative by free fall of info, we have to be alert, this is another way of invasion. We can't allow doctored narratives to run down India’s growth story."

India is on rise, sinister designs are there to set narrative by free fall of info, we have to be alert, this is another way of invasion. We can't allow doctored narratives to run down India’s growth story:Vice President at interaction with Indian Information Service probationers pic.twitter.com/zyJZq3Cuh8 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

VP Dhankar's eyes on misinformation

During the occasion, the Vice President also praised the role of the IIS officers and mentioned that they have proved their mettle in fighting misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic and in addressing vaccine hesitancy. He underlined the spike in spread of misleading information during the pandemic as several government schemes were presented with false narrative.

VP Dhankhar also advised the young IIS probationary officers to remain on alert and be vigilant as things get viral in a split of seconds these days. He also highlighted the role of effective communication in the strengthening of the country along the lines of opportunities and investments. He also called the IIS officers the real protectors of nationalism and democracy.

The Indian Information Service is a Group A central civil service whose members function as media managers for the Indian government. In their various capacities, they bridge the communication link between the government and the citizens by disseminating information related to several government schemes and policies.