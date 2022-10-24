Doctors Advise Following COVID-19 Preventive Measures As Risk Of Surge Looms On Diwali

With the festive season in India in full swing, the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases has heightened. According to data collected by the Health Ministry, total coronavirus cases in India have skyrocketed to over 44.6 million, with 1,334 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. Despite the overall recovery rate of 98.76 per cent, concerns continue to grow, due to the recent emergence of a new Omicron sub-variant.

Amid this, several health professionals and doctors have chimed in, offering insight and preventative tips. In a conversation with Sputnik News, Dr. Bharat Gopal, the director of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Delhi’s Heart and Lung Institute, said, “Now, it is known that COVID-19 and many other similar viruses spread from person to person. With the new coronavirus variants, the infectivity is likely to increase.”

“This is what happens during festivals, or any other occasion when there is a crowd. However, we don’t need to be scared, though we need to be cautious,” he added.

When asked about how long will the virus continue to exist among the human population, Dr Gopal said, “COVID is here to stay like Influenza. We are just hoping that the variants will become less lethal. They will come, there will be a surge and then they will [subside]. So, I think that we shouldn’t be going into nomenclature.”

Along the same lines, Dr. Rahul Sharma, additional director at the Department of Pulmonology at Noida’s Fortis Hospital, said that the major cause of concern remains the public's failure to abide by health protocols such as wearing a mask. "Apart from people coming out with masks and not even adhering to health protocols, the emergence of new variants, especially BF.7 in Gujarat, is also one of the major reasons for concerns. BF.7 is the same variant that caused so many cases in China,” he said.

Following health protocols is key to containing the spread of virus

Several healthcare professionals, including Dr. Gopal and Dr. Sharma, have stressed on the importance of following preventive steps to contain the virus. They have also emphasised how it is the utmost responsibility of citizens to follow the rules that have been laid down by the authorities.

“The government has already issued the guidelines and it is at every public place that people have to wear masks, so now it is the responsibility of people to follow it. You can’t handhold each and every person. We are not in a school where we have to be taught everything. For two years, we have seen the disaster made by this deadly virus,” Dr. Sharma elucidated.