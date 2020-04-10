COVID-19: Doctors & Nursing Staff Of AIIMS Distribute Masks At Shelter Homes In Delhi

After the Delhi Government made it mandatory to wear face masks, doctors and nursing staff of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday distributed the precautionary gear to people living in shelter homes in the national capital. The Delhi government on Wednesday had made it mandatory for people living in the national capital to wear masks in public places erring which the defaulters can be prosecuted. This decision was made after COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi crossed the 500 mark.

'The need of the hour is to prevent community transmission'

Highlighting the importance of face masks in curbing the spread of COVID-19, resident doctor at AIIMS Amandeep Singh told Republic TV, that by covering face we could stop community transmission of the novel virus. "People here living in shelter homes do not have access to fresh masks. Also, they are living in close proximity here. The need of the hour is to prevent community transmission and to do so, we have to make sure that these people (the needy) wear masks and take all precautions," he said.

"We get around 500 masks every day. It is our prerogative to provide the needy with masks. They do not know that they need to wear fresh and strong masks, hence we come down here to provide them with fresh masks. By doing the needful we could stop community transmission," he added. Treading on a similar path, a nursing staffer at AIIMS said that the need of the hour is to diligently take all needed precautions and by providing the necessary gear to the people living in shelters homes.

"We come down here to provide these people with masks. They need to be taught the need to practice safety. This is important to break the chain of COVID 19 and WIPRO foundation is helping us in obtaining these masks," he said. India at present is observing a 21-day lockdown to combat the Coronavirus. However, states like Odisha and Punjab have extended the curfew till the end of the month. The WHO in the month of March declared a pandemic in the wake of COVID-19 scare. According to the Health Ministry, in India over 6,000 COVID19 positive cases have been registered so far till Friday. Meanwhile, the novel virus has claimed 206 lives in the country.

