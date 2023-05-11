Doctor's Association Opposes CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Diploma Doctors' Proposal

A doctor's association in West Bengal on Thursday opposed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's proposal to start a diploma course for doctors. The Medical Service Centre slammed Banerjee's proposal of a three-year diploma course for doctors and 15 days of "instant nurse" training.

"We are against this proposal. After a lot of scientific analysis and discussion among committees we have come to the conclusion that in India to become an MBBS doctor takes at least 5 years which is considered as important and significant time period to be a good doctor," the Medical Service Centre said.

The association said that the CM's proposal is equ to not providing healthcare facilities to rural people. The organisation also objected to a suggested 15-day nursing training programme.

Mamata Banerjee proposes 'Diploma Doctors' for primary healthcare centres

During a ‘Utkarsh Bangla’ review meeting at Nabanna on Thursday, Banerjee said that hospitals could provide individuals with training and they could be used to cover areas without proper medical infrastructure.

Banerjee said, "Let's see if we can start a Diploma course for Doctors, like an engineering diploma course. Then many kids can get an opportunity to be doctors through diploma Courses. The original doctors I am getting in the state, their course is time constraint. They have to study for a long time."

"Parallelly, since MBBS seats are increasing, medical colleges numbers are increasing, bed numbers in hospitals are increasing, and the population is increasing, so if we can make a diploma course through which we can help the primary health infrastructure in Bengal. We can cover the area through these people. I think it will give good results," she added.

#BREAKING | Bengal government's diploma doctor proposal. 'Can we have diploma for doctors? They will be like semi-doctors,' says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee#WestBengal#MamataBanerjee #DiplomaDoctors pic.twitter.com/spQZRHkSXD — Republic (@republic) May 11, 2023

The Trinamool Congress supremo said that the trained individuals could be deployed in primary health centres after pursuing the proposed diploma.

She also said that new nurses can be deployed after 15 days of training. "Administering bandage, saline, injection, oxygen or proper medicine, 15 days is enough to train them for that. Nurses will not do surgery after all. Moreover, senior nurses are there for complex works" she said.