Doctors, awaiting promotions since December 2018, stage protest outside L-G residence

A group of around 60 doctors staged a protest outside the L-G residence demanding timely promotion. The protesting doctors raised slogans and said that two promotions are due for the doctors between 2018-2023 and the Delhi government is continuously ignoring the benefits of the doctors. They also claimed that the promotion of almost 230 doctors is due in the last five years.



The doctors with banners and posters gathered outside the L-G residence to meet him but the police denied their request and asked them to leave the spot. After an hour of protest, a few doctors were allowed to give their letter to the L-G office. The protesting doctors requested the L-G to look into their promotion and called off their protest.



One of the protesting doctors from LNJP hospital on the condition of anonymity said, "The promotion of more than 230 doctors of GDMO sub-cadre of Delhi Health Services is due since December 23, 2018. DPC meeting for the doctors' promotion was held in February 2023. We have not been promoted yet."

"Even our next promotion was due on December 23, 2022. We have continuously been asking for our promotions; the officials meet us but they don't hear us. Every time they give one or the other excuse. We have worked overtime and have even not gone back to our homes during the COVID pandemic. The doctors were always ignored by the Health department. We were called Corona Warriors but in reality, we are the ones who suffer the most. When we realised that all doors are closed and Delhi health officials and even ministers are not ready to hear us, we decided to meet the L-G. We have submitted our letter to the L-G but we don't know if we will get a result. We expected that the L-G will meet us but even he didn't," he added.