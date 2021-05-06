Doctors’ Body Refutes AIIMS Chief's 'CT Scan Equivalent To 300-400 X-rays' Statement

The Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) refuted AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria's recent statement discouraging CT scans for COVID-19 diagnosis calling it 'misleading.' Issuing a 7-point statement on his remarks, the IRIA argued that CT scans were an important part of COVID diagnosis, opining that they could help in cases where the test is negative due to mutant variant, technical errors or low viral load. It also asserted that CT scans were far more sensitive in detecting lung damage than saturation monitoring by pulse oximetry.

“CT Chest is helpful to stage the disease mild, moderate or severe, there by contributing significantly in management. More over the progression of the disease can be monitored by CT especially in patients who are deteriorating,” the IRIA statement said calling Dr Randeep Guleria's suggestions 'alarming'.

They also rebutted his statement of '1 CT scan is equivalent to 300-400 X-rays' stating that modern CT scanners' radiation is comparable only to 5-10 X-rays.'

AIIMS Chief urges people to avoid excessive CT scans

Urging people to avoid CT scans for diagnosing COVID-19, Dr Guleria had recently addressed the misuse of CT scans and biomarkers sharing how repeated scans could be cancer-causing. Citing the International Atomic Energy Commission data, he had asked patients with mild Coronavirus symptoms to stray away from it.

"There is a lot of misuse of CT scans and biomarkers and this can cause damage. A lot of people are doing CTs the moment they test positive. There is no advantage in doing CT-Scan if you have mild symptoms. If you are in home isolation with mild illness and oxygen saturation is good, there is no point in it," Dr Guleria said.

"One CT scan is equivalent to 300 chest X-rays. Data from the International Atomic Energy Commission show that if young people do too many CTs, the risk of cancer in later life increases. If you have doubts, do a chest X-ray first and then go for a CT scan only when the doctor advises it,” he added.

India on Thursday recorded 3,82,315 new cases of Coronavirus taking the total number of active cases in the country to 34,87,229. Over 3,38,439 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours along with 3780 fatalities.