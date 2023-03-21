Doctors Deliver Baby In Anantnag Hospital Amid Tremors In Jammu And Kashmir

Quick links:
Image: AP/Representational
Doctors at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district kept their nerve to deliver a baby through lower-segment cesarean section while an earthquake shook the Valley on Tuesday.
"Emergency LSCS (lower-segment cesarean section) was going on at SDH (Sub District Hospital) Bijbehara, Anantnag, during which strong tremors of earthquake were felt.
Emergency LSCS was going-on at SDH Bijbehara Anantnag during which strong tremors of Earthquake were felt.— CMO Anantnag Official (@cmo_anantnag) March 21, 2023
Kudos to staff of SDH Bijbehara who conducted the LSCS smoothly & Thank God,everything is Alright.@HealthMedicalE1 @iasbhupinder @DCAnantnag @basharatias_dr @DHSKashmir pic.twitter.com/Pdtt8IHRnh
"Kudos to staff of SDH Bijbehara who conducted the LSCS smoothly and thank god everything is alright," according to a tweet from the the district's chief medical officer.
The tweet included a video that showed how the staff focused on the job while everything around them was shaking.
An earthquake of 6.6-magnitude struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, shaking the Valley so violently that residents in many areas rushed out of their homes in search of safety.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)