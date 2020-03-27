Doctors' Federation Writes To PM, Suggests Self-quarantine Period For Healthcare Workers

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought a self-quarantine period of two weeks for doctors and other medical professionals working tirelessly to fight COVID-19 pandemic. The federation noted that healthcare professionals are being appointed in large groups amid high risk of being infected by COVID-19.

"Doctors are currently being posted in large groups and thus, the whole group is at risk of getting infected and will have to be quarantined even if one of them tests positive for COVID-19. This will lead to a shortage of healthcare professionals during this crisis," the federation wrote.

The federation further proposed that all doctors can be divided into six teams to perform duties alternately. They suggested that while two teams are posted at work, the rest can be self-quarantined for two weeks.

"Out of those 6 teams, two teams can be posted on duty for seven days. These two teams can work in shifts for the duration of seven days. After the period of seven days is over, these two teams will be sent for a self-quarantine period of two weeks, while the other two teams will take over the duties for the next seven days and so on," FORDA added.

In this manner, all the medical workers will be able to remain under quarantine for two weeks after one week of duty.

Uttarakhand CM offers life insurance to doctors

Several State governments have come forward to provide assistance to doctors and healthcare professionals fighting at the forefront to tackle the cases of Coronavirus in the country. Providing monetary relief to doctors fighting Coronavirus (COVID-19), Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, on Wednesday, announced that all COVID-19 doctors and medical professionals will be provided life insurance by Uttarakhand government. He added that the government was trying to give all facilities to all COVID-19 warriors.

Odisha CM donates three months' salary to doctors

In a similar move, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that all government medical professionals including doctors and other healthcare staff will be paid a 4-month advance salary (for the months of April, May, June, and July). The salary will be paid in April. Odisha has reported 2 positive cases till date.

Patnaik lauded the contribution of the healthcare professionals who were at the forefront of fighting the novel Coronavirus crisis. He also directed the police to take strict action against anyone obstructing or misbehaving with the medical professionals. Patnaik has already donated his three months’ salary to the CM Relief Fund for helping the individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tamil Nadu CM announces extra salary for doctors

Keeping in mind the surging number of Coronavirus cases in the country, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Tuesday announced a month's extra salary for Health Department employees, including doctors and support staff. "Health Department workers like doctors, nurses and all those who attend to Coronavirus patients will be given one month's extra salary," Palaniswami stated while addressing the State Assembly.

A total of 724 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. 19 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)