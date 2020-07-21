Doctors, Health Officials Protest Against Puducherry LG, Seek Apology For 'harsh Words'

Government doctors and health department employees of Puducherry on Monday protested against the Lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi for allegedly behaving in a harsh way with the top health department officials during an inspection.

A video is going viral on social where she is questioning the health department officials on various fronts as the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing at Puducherry everyday. She visited the health department's HQ of Puducherry and slammed the deputy director of Public health and other officials for allegedly not having a proper plan for effective control of the pandemic.

Doctors claim that they've been working hard for four months to control the outbreak in the union territory and its not the way how they should be treated by the LG. They protested for two hours in front of all the public health centers and the hospitals of Puducherry for two hours, wearing a black badge to show their opposition.

"We have been working hard for the last four and a half months. The act of LG ma'am during the inspection is showing our hard work in the bad light, it's really demotivating and demoralizing us. The kind of words she used was very harsh against the health officials who is been working hard, she should avoid it," said Dr. Deepika, who protested at a public health center with a black badge against the Lt Guv Kiran Bedi.

Meanwhile, Puducherry assembly speaker Sivakozhundhu also insisted inside the assembly that Kiran Bedi should express her regrets for behaving in a harsh manner with the health department officials who have been working effectively and controlling COVID in the union. Speaker also asked that she should get back her words and express regret for what she spoke.

The total number of cases in Puducherry as on Monday is 2,179 with active numbers of 831 with 30 deaths in total.

