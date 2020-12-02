Doctors React To Encouraging News As UK Approves Pfizer-BioNtech’s COVID Vaccine For Use

Doctors in India and around the world, who have been at the forefront of the fight against Coronavirus pandemic were thrilled on Wednesday to learn the encouraging news from the United Kingdom, of the approval of Pfizer-BioNtech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate for widespread use.

British regulator MHRA has announced that the mRNA-based vaccine that showed 95% efficacy, is safe for mass roll out with immunisations in the country starting "early next week" among the high priority groups. Britain has reportedly already placed an order of 40 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to provide the double-dose immunisation to at least 20 million people.

Reacting to the development, Dr Subramanian Swaminathan from Chennai said that the world is drawing closer to the finish line. With more and more vaccine candidates reaching their final stages, India will have a basket of options available for use, he said.

Speaking with Republic TV on Wednesday, Dr Swaminathan said, “we are getting closer to the finish line. The better news is that more vaccines are in the final stage. So, Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots will not be the only option for India. Several countries are in the race to develop vaccines but the production is going to take time. So, certain countries are getting vaccines for themselves first. Till the supply is standardised and enough volumes come out, a little bit of pushing and pulling is expected. Overall, this is very good news.”

“He also cautioned people against giving up masks, saying that producing enough vaccines for a significant proportion of the population will take a lot of time. The development of coronavirus vaccine is not going to replace the masks as of now,” Dr Swaminathan said.

"Encouraging sign"

Meanwhile, Dr Sanjiv Baggai highlighted the challenges in logistic as the vaccine requires storage at an extremely low level.

“Extremely encouraging news worldwide. Compliments to the international scientific fraternity. Different vaccines have a different basis for manufacturing. The only limitation with the mRNA vaccine is that since it is made of a very small fragment of an RNA, which then replicates in the host cell to make further RNA spirals to induce immunity, it needs to be kept at super freezing temperature. So, the logistics is something which will cause hindrance,” Dr Baggai said.

But the m-RNA vaccine is a very robust scientific model and it can be modified genetically to replicate further. “It is flexible and reusable. The only limitation is the temperature storage. It is a very encouraging sign that the first country has rolled out its first vaccine, within 10 months of a huge catastrophic pandemic,” he added.

