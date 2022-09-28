Last Updated:

Doctors Remove 62 Steel Spoons From UP Man's Stomach Who Complained Of Severe Pain

A 32-year-old was admitted to a hospital in UP's Muzaffarnagar after complaining of severe pain in his stomach. What came out of his stomach surprised everyone.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Uttar Pradesh

Image: ANI


In a bizarre incident, reports have surfaced from Uttar Pradesh wherein a man 'ate 62 steel spoons'. According to the local media, a 32-year-old man named Vijay who lived in Bopada village of Uttar Pradesh's Mansoorpur was admitted to a hospital in Muzaffarnagar after complaining of severe pain in his stomach. After the examination, even the doctors were shocked to see the cause of the pain. It was neither tumour nor any other likely growth but spoons, many-many spoons! The doctors immediately told Vijay's family that they had to operate on him. Following this, an operation was conducted and about 62 steel spoons were removed from Vijay's stomach.

Speaking to the media over the shocking case of spoons in the stomach, Doctor Rakesh Khuranna informed that it took around 2 hours for them to remove 62 spoons from Vijay's stomach. Adding further he said that the patient is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Doctor Khurrana also made a shocking revelation that the patient has been eating spoons for 1 year.

 

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Cross-border narcotics gang busted, 7 kg charas seized
READ | Is that Starlink? People speculate over mysterious dotted lights in Uttar Pradesh's skies
READ | Uttar Pradesh: Students' complaint 'misdirected', says Allahabad VC amid protest over fee hike
READ | Weather forecast for Sept 24: Very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh
READ | Uttar Pradesh: Court sentences four to life imprisonment for murdering girl in 2013
First Published:
COMMENT