In a bizarre incident, reports have surfaced from Uttar Pradesh wherein a man 'ate 62 steel spoons'. According to the local media, a 32-year-old man named Vijay who lived in Bopada village of Uttar Pradesh's Mansoorpur was admitted to a hospital in Muzaffarnagar after complaining of severe pain in his stomach. After the examination, even the doctors were shocked to see the cause of the pain. It was neither tumour nor any other likely growth but spoons, many-many spoons! The doctors immediately told Vijay's family that they had to operate on him. Following this, an operation was conducted and about 62 steel spoons were removed from Vijay's stomach.

Speaking to the media over the shocking case of spoons in the stomach, Doctor Rakesh Khuranna informed that it took around 2 hours for them to remove 62 spoons from Vijay's stomach. Adding further he said that the patient is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Doctor Khurrana also made a shocking revelation that the patient has been eating spoons for 1 year.