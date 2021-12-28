Doctors' Unions Call For Shutdown Of Health Services In Protest Of Delhi Police Action

Shocked at the police action on protesting doctors, top doctor unions - AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association, Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) and Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) have called for complete shut down of health services on December 29 in protest. Over 2500 doctors clashed with Delhi police on Monday, as doctors took to the streets demanding expedition of NEET-PG counselling. Doctors have been on indefinite strike since December 17

Doctors' unions condemn police action

AIIMS RDA issued a statement condemning 'manhandling of doctors by Police', demanding immediate release of all detained doctors with an apology from the govt & police. It added, "If no response from govt within 24 hrs, AIIMS RDA to go on a strike on Dec 29 including a shutdown of all non-emergency services". Similarly, FORDA termed Monday a 'Black Day' and announced that all healthcare institutions would be completely shutdown from today. FAIMA too has called for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 "in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors".

Doctors Vs Police

FORDA, which is leading the protest, alleged that 50 doctors, including its chief Manish were detained near ITO in the afternoon. Visuals from ITO show both male and female doctors manhandled by the police force. Several protestors were injured as police dragged doctors off the streets, hitting barricades etc. 12 doctors were detained and then released later, as per PTI.

"We were detained at Sarojini Nagar PS. After discussion, we've decided to continue our protest from Safdarjung Hospital until our demands are met. Considering night curfew, we returned to Safdarjung; will continue our protest from there," said Dr. Kul Saurabh Kaushik, FORDA Gen Secy.

Meanwhile, Delhi police has registered under Section 188 and other sections for causing obstruction in the duty of police personnel, and damaging public property during the protest. "They came to protest and tried to stop the traffic movement. We tried to stop them and they then started marching towards the Supreme Court. We again stopped them after discussing with them,” stated a police officer.

NEET counselling march protest

On December 13, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) stated that the counseling for both UG and PG courses is delayed. The delay in counselling is currently being heard by the Supreme Court which has fixed the next hearing to January 6. The delay in the counselling process is due to the amendment in the EWS quota by the Centre setting an Rs 8 lakh threshold to avail the 10% quota and the 27% reservation for OBC candidates. Both reservations are yet to be implemented in the counselling process and are under SC scrutiny.