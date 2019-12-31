Doctors With PG And Work Experience Can Now Teach In Private Colleges: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on Monday ruled that they are planning to involve private and overseas doctors to teach in the government and private medical colleges in order to curtail the shortage of teachers and faculty in medical colleges. The three institutions where this new provision would not apply are All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry. A notification was issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI) in this matter.

The provisions mentioned in the notification

As per the notification issued, the teachers who would be appointed will be working on a part-time basis known as "visiting faculty". They should have a minimum work experience of eight years in their speciality department. They should also have a mandatory post-graduate degree and the age limit shall not exceed 70 years.

The notification, issued on December 18, reads: "With a view to enhancing the comprehensiveness and quality of teaching of both undergraduate and postgraduate students in pre-clinical, para-clinical, and clinical departments, medical colleges/medical institutions can appoint additional faculty members on a part-time basis who would be known as "visiting faculty. The College may provide an honorarium to the Visiting Faculty. To encourage and facilitate the inclusion of Indian diaspora in medical education, overseas citizens of India can also be appointed as visiting faculty."

"The hiring of the visiting faculty would be made by a committee involving director, principal, dean of the medical college, head of the concerned department, head of the department from any other speciality and at least one expert on the subject from a medical college outside the city. He could be from an institute of national importance," said a senior official.

(With ANI Inputs)