In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV learnt that an incriminating document was found at the office of the outlawed Campus Front of India (CFI) in Bengaluru. CFI is the student wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and was at the forefront of the protests over the right of Muslim girls to wear Hijab inside classrooms. The CFI prepared a 15-page document which was reportedly circulated in many schools, colleges and rallies. The document seized by the police misleads people about the alleged atrocities on the Muslim community.

Claiming that violence against Muslims has increased after the BJP government came to power at the Centre, it aims to spread awareness about 'genocide'. As per sources, the CFI was trying to brainwash youths and students by propagating lies about the government's role. The Bengaluru Police has seized the banned outfit's Bengaluru office and has zeroed on the persons who wrote the 'Document on Genocide'. Earlier, the CFI vowed to move court against the ban imposed on it.

Here is the document seized from CFI office:

PFI & its affiliates banned for 5 years

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 27, the PFI and its affiliate organizations were banned under UAPA for a period of 5 years. Besides the PFI, its affiliates - Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations". However, the Social Democratic Party of India was not banned.

According to the Centre, the PFI and its affiliates had been engaging in unlawful activities which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. This includes chopping off a limb of a professor, cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organizations espousing other faiths, obtaining explosives to target powerful people and places and destruction of property. Moreover, The office-bearers and cadres of the PFI were accused of raising funds from within India and abroad through banking channels, hawala, etc., and using them to carry out various criminal, unlawful and terrorist activities.