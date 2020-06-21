J&K: Doda District Administration Organises Yoga Session At COVID-19 Quarantine Facility

A yoga session was held at a Coronavirus quarantine facility in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, to mark the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020. People quarantined at the Boys Higher Secondary school performed yoga with great enthusiasm and expressed gratitude to the district administration for taking care of their physical well-being.

Dr Dagar D Doifode, DDC of Doda supervised the event, and the exercises were guided by Dr Sanjeev and Dr Iram. All participants maintained social distance while performing the yogasanas.

“Yoga will greatly improve the mental and physical strength of those who are at risk of contracting COVID-19,” said Dr Sanjeev.

Dr RK Shan, the ADMO of Doda and Dr Ashwini Kumar, Yoga day coordinator for the district also attended the session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed International Yoga Day during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

PM calls upon Yoga Day event

To mark this year's Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon an event titled 'My Life My Yoga' in his 'Maan Ki Baat'. PM has encouraged people across the world to stay fit and healthy amid the pandemic crisis. The event called upon by the Ministry of AYUSH and other cultural relations is a very unique international video blog competition. Participants have to record 3 minutes of them performing yoga postures and share on social media platforms and tag the video as #MyLifeMyYoga with the Ministry of AYUSH along with the country name.

The theme of International Yoga Day 2020

International Yoga Day, which is observed on June 21 every year, is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Every year, a new theme is established to celebrate International Yoga Day, which sheds light on the mental, physical, and spiritual wellness.

According to the United Nations Organization, the theme for 2020 is ''Yoga for Health Yoga at Home''. Due to the current pandemic situation, the day would be observed and celebrated at home or indoors. The sixth edition of International Yoga Day with the theme, 'Yoga For Health Yoga at Home' will be celebrated virtually by the United Nations organisation. The theme of International Yoga Day 2020 is unique; it is about performing yoga at home.

